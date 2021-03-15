China's President Xi has a 5 year timeline to annex Taiwan

So says Wu Qiang, a former politics lecturer at Beijing's Tsinghua University.

"Beijing is looking at speeding up a resolution of the Taiwan issue during Xi's third term as president," Wu said. "This means that, over the next few years, the Taiwan issue will become the most important story in the Western Pacific."

"It is a focal issue that will trigger changes in Sino-U.S. relations sooner rather than later, and will be a flashpoint for Sino-U.S. conflict," he said.

The piece is from last week, posting as an ICYMI (as I did!).





Not good news for Taiwan if true.







