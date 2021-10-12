Note for the diary: China's President Xi Jinping and EU Council president Charles Michel to speak this week
Planned for Friday (October 15) Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Council President Charles Michel telephone call.
- Would be the first time that the two have spoken directly since the end of last year
Info from South China Morning Post (overnight piece) citing an EU official familiar with the plan.
Adds:
Following a meeting of the European Union's 27 leaders last week, at which they discussed a need to "rebalance" ties with China
