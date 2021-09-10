China's President Xi Jinping war on the "disorderly expansion of capital"

A piece by Bloomberg on the deciphering of messages for Chinese leadership re the crackdown on the expansion of, mainly, tech companies and 'platforms. 

The basic gist seems to be:
  • "There will be a restructure of the digital economy in the coming years and anything not consistent with the national strategy will get toned down."
There is much more to the article, its a long piece but poewrhaps a weekend read.

Bloomberg is often gated, but an ungated version is here at Singapore's Straits Times:
