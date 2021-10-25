China's President Xi says opposes unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony, zero-sum games
Xi speaking, aiming his comments at the US and its allies. Relations between the US and China are thawing a little but its not smooth sailing yet.
Xi speaking along the ,lines that:
- China has always worked together with people across the world in defending intl fairness and justice.
- China firmly opposes hegemony and power politics.
- Chinese people firmly support developing countries' just fight for sovereignty, security and development interests.