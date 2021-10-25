China's President Xi says opposes unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony, zero-sum games

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Xi speaking, aiming his comments at the US and its allies. Relations between the US and China are thawing a little but its not smooth sailing yet.

Xi speaking along the ,lines that:
  • China has always worked together with people across the world in defending intl fairness and justice. 
  • China firmly opposes hegemony and power politics. 
  • Chinese people firmly support developing countries' just fight for sovereignty, security and development interests.




