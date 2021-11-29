China's property developers are facing around $1.3bn in December bond payments

The good news is this is substantially less than the circa $2bn that was due in November.

Bloomberg have a handy chart in their piece (may be gated) of outstanding debts ahead. Check the link out for the graph.





Also, the Wall Street Journal (may be gated) reports on the struggles of some developers to pay debts:

While Evergrande so far has been able to cobble together funds to make last-minute bond payments, at least four developers have reneged on their dollar bonds since early October. Others are selling assets to raise cash.

More asset sales to come in December it would appear.