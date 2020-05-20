China's savy property developers are making bacon

Rising pork prices gain attention, via Bloomberg

I came across an interesting piece yesterday on Bloomberg which drew attention to the surprising pursuit of some of China's biggest real estate developers. Renowned for being politically savy and taking opportunities the new venture of some of China's real estate companies is pig farming.





One of the biggest property companies in the country has been sending out job adverts on its own website for a pig farming project. They state that: 'Vanke will aim to provide healthy food at affordable prices, and will join peers in the whole chain, from farm to table', the South China Morning Post reported.





So why farming?





Firstly, it makes sense. With China's property prices pressured and China's pork prices high it makes sense to diversify the property business. Secondly, it is reported that China's authorities would like to give a 'jump start' to rural investment in what could be described as a 'public-private' partnership. The thinking seems to be reported on the Dim sum blog which seeks to bring light on China's economic policies - see here for the whole article:





Check out the live pig price chart below to see the sharp rise in live pig prices:















