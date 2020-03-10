China's province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak considering allowing people to travel again

Some potentially good news for the people of Hubei province in China. Captial Capital city Wuhan was at the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Authorities are assessing plans to allow people from low to medium risk areas to begin travelling
  • travelling will be allowed with 'tech oversight'

Not sure wat that oversight would entail. 


