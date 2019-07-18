China's SAFE says it sees relatively loose monetary environment in H2 of 2019

LON +1
Euro falls off as ECB is said to eye shifting inflation goal
-
Pound stretches gains on upbeat retail sales data, runs into key near-term resistance levels
-
Cable moves to session highs after Barnier remarks on Irish border issue
-
AUD/USD challenges key trendline resistance as buyers search for a break higher
-
Kiwi buyers finally got their wish but can they build on the upside break?
-
BOJ's Kuroda says will continue with powerful monetary easing persistently
-
ECB said to be studying potential revamp of inflation goal
-
ECB's Villeroy: Global economic slowdown is undeniable
-
ICYMI: Kyle Bass says US in a 'tractor beam' to zero rates
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.8761(vs. yesterday at 6.8827)