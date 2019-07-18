China's SAFE says it sees relatively loose monetary environment in H2 of 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's forex regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) 

.... and, you knew something like this was coming, right?

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose