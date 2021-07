We saw quite a few supportive media pieces out of China earlier after a big slide in China on Tuesday:

More supportive comments coming out of China - don't be "pessimistic" on stocks

Reports in Chinese media that more fiscal support for the economy 'may' be coming this quarter The Shanghai Comp has steadied a little after an initial drop. If the 'National Team' are going to have an impact today now is the time ....









Meanwhile the BTC people will be a bit happier today after being so sad this time yesterday, BTC/USD has managed to get itself back above US$40k and is straddling that level as I update.