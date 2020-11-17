China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine candidate - trials show it appears to be safe

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 China vaccine candidate update via Reuters: 

 

  •  Sinovac's covid-19 vaccine appeared to be safe and well-tolerated at all tested doses - phase i/ii trial results
  • findings from phase iii will be crucial to determine Coronavac's immune response - study
  • Sinovac's vaccine Coronavac suitable for emergency use during the pandemic, researchers say
  • antibody levels induced by the coronavac vaccine were lower than those seen in people who had recovered from covid-19 - study

more to come  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose