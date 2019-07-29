China's soybean imports from US fell -2.5% in June vs same month a year ago.

Reuters reports

China's soybean imports from the US fell -2.5% in June vs same month a year ago according to customs data released on Saturday.





China brought in 614,805 tonnes of soybeans from the US, down -2.5% from June 2018. The figures were also down -37% from May. For the year, China has imported 5,901,802 tonnes in the last year which is down -62.6%/







ForexLive It is rumored that China as a goodwill gesture will increase imports of soybean. At down -62.6% on the year, there is room to throw a bone.

Brazillian imports to China also fell -29.9% from the previous year to 5,498,143 tonnes. For the year the year to date imports are at 27,298,722 down only -0.8%.