China's state asset regulator keeps SOE's targets in place - says coronavirus impact is temporary

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

These management types, same the world over. Never mind reality. 

SASAC official:
  • The scheduled production targets and reform plans of key State-owned enterprises will not be changed due to the COVID19 epidemic
AAPL have a better handle of things:

---
State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission = SASAC


ForexLive
