China's state planner NDRC to meet with some property developers on Tuesday
The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is China's state planner
- to meet with some property developers on Tuesday in Beijing
- People familiar with the matter say NDRC has called to executives directly
- Most of them have issued USD bonds and thus have debts denominated in dollars
Info via Reuters, citing an item in Cailian Press, a media platform affiliated with China's Securities Times.