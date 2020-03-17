China's state planner says China's economy will return to normal in Q2 2020

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC)



Also:

China has ample policy tools

will roll out relevant policy reserves at the right time









Huh. Q2 is April to June (inclusive) I guess that could be so. If you've been following independent reports (ie not Chinese officials or media) you'll have seen activity is indeed picking up a little. I'd guesstimate it at around 60% - 70% of normal.





In the comments yesterday I saw someone mentioning the mining industry barely slowing at all. I can't find the link to it.



