China's state planner says China's economy will return to normal in Q2 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC)

Also:
  • China has ample policy tools
  • will roll out relevant policy reserves at the right time 


Huh. Q2 is April to June (inclusive) I guess that could be so. If you've been following independent reports (ie not Chinese officials or media) you'll have seen activity is indeed picking up a little. I'd guesstimate it at around 60% - 70% of normal.

In the comments yesterday I saw someone mentioning the mining industry barely slowing at all. I can't find the link to it. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose