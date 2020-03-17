China's state planner says China's economy will return to normal in Q2 2020
The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC)
Also:
- China has ample policy tools
- will roll out relevant policy reserves at the right time
Huh. Q2 is April to June (inclusive) I guess that could be so. If you've been following independent reports (ie not Chinese officials or media) you'll have seen activity is indeed picking up a little. I'd guesstimate it at around 60% - 70% of normal.
