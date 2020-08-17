China's state planner says power consumption up 2.3% y/y, & approves more than 10 investment projects

The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'

  • July power usage up 2.3% y/y
  • 11 fixed asset investment projects approved in the month, 32.8bn yuan in total
State support is a key factor underpinning the Chinese economic recovery. You can expect more infrastructure investment ahead. Keeping up demand for commodities such as iron ire (and thus prices) 


