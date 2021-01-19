China's State Planner says there will be no sudden shift in monetary policy in 2021
The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) commenting on monetary policy, not the People's Bank of China in this case.
Also:
- Monetary policy will provide the necessary support to struggling firms this year
- China has the ability and conditions to consolidate economic growth in 2021
- China will control the pace of its policies to ensure stable economic recovery, there will be no "policy cliff"
- says temporary policies rolled out during pandemic cannot last in the long term