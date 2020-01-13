China's state planner vice chair says GDP target achieved for 2019 despite downward pressure

Ning Jizhe is vice chair of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC). Speaking over the weekend:



economic growth in 2019 met target thanks to supportive policies and the acceleration of the domestic economic transformation

despite downward pressure persisting amid uncertainties in the global market because of trade tensions with the US

will achieve its GDP growth target of 6-6.5 percent in 2019

--

China will release Q4 and full-2019 GDP on Friday. This guy taking some of the fun out of guessing. Not. China always hits target.

