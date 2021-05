More whiny bitchiness out of China! Escalating strains between the two countries due to Australia acting on China's persistent human rights abuses.

Headlines via Reuters: China state planner says to suspend indefinitely all activities under the China-Australia strategic economic dialogue mechanism The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.

AUD taking a hit on this. China has been escalating its fight with Australia, this the next step.

















But, we do like your iron ore!