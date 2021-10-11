China's stern representations with Australia over "inappropriate" comments about Taiwan
Comments from an ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott on Taiwan have prompted the Chinese foreign ministry to lodge stern representations with Australia.
Abbott visited Taiwan last week (it was a private visit, not government-sponsored), met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen
- Spoke at a security forum
- said China may lash out with its economy slowing and finances "creaking"
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman:
- "The relevant words and actions by the Australian politician go against the One China Principle and send a seriously wrong signal"
- "China is firmly opposed to this. We have made stern representations to Australia."
China has levied all sorts of trade sanctions on Australia due to political differences. Perhaps this may trigger more.
Abbott and ex-Japanese PM Abe from times gone by: