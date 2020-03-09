China's top epidemiologist sees global virus outbreak lasting until June

China's leading government medical adviser, Zhong Nanshan, comments









How the tables have turned. And we're not even sure of how the situation is going to develop in the US at this stage. For now, panic away - or at least the market will anyway.

His comments to the Chinese state media says that he expects the global virus outbreak to continue until at least June, adding that China is looking to now switch its focus to preventing inbound infections i.e. imported cases instead of domestic containment.