China's Vice com min (weekend comments) urges 'calm and rational' resolution to trade war

China's Vice Commerce Minister urges 'calm and rational' resolution to trade war

Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen speaking on on Sunday said hopes China and the US will resolve their trade dispute "with a calm and rational attitude",

I suspect they won't. Maybe something stop gap will be reached, buy a few soybeans sort of thing, but the issues are deep and we've already been disappointed many, many times. 

Ministerial-level talks begin in Washington on October 10-11.
