China's Vice com min (weekend comments) urges 'calm and rational' resolution to trade war
Types … A, S, space, I ,F
Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen speaking on on Sunday said hopes China and the US will resolve their trade dispute "with a calm and rational attitude",
I suspect they won't. Maybe something stop gap will be reached, buy a few soybeans sort of thing, but the issues are deep and we've already been disappointed many, many times.
Ministerial-level talks begin in Washington on October 10-11.