China's Wang Yi says root cause of strained US-China relations was previous US admin

Speaking at a forum senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi

says US and China should take care of own business while working together for humanity

says root cause of Sino-US. bilateral difficulties was previous US administration taking measures to suppress and contain China

previous US administration's actions inflicted immeasurable damage to bilateral relations

says democracy must be rooted in reality of each country

says China is always committed to protecting human rights

China always advocates win-win cooperation





Huh.

So far the new US administration has not given much indication it'll be substantially changing steps taken by Trump. The chill will be very slow to thaw. Only last week US Treasury Secretary Yellen said Trump's tariff levels will remain in place for now.















