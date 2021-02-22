China's Wang Yi says root cause of strained US-China relations was previous US admin
Speaking at a forum senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi
- says US and China should take care of own business while working together for humanity
- says root cause of Sino-US. bilateral difficulties was previous US administration taking measures to suppress and contain China
- previous US administration's actions inflicted immeasurable damage to bilateral relations
- says democracy must be rooted in reality of each country
- says China is always committed to protecting human rights
- China always advocates win-win cooperation
Huh.
So far the new US administration has not given much indication it'll be substantially changing steps taken by Trump. The chill will be very slow to thaw. Only last week US Treasury Secretary Yellen said Trump's tariff levels will remain in place for now.