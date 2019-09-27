China's Wang Yi We will not ever be cowered by threats or subdued by pressue

Wang Yi is China's foreign minister:

  • China opposes hegemonism or bullying in international affairs
  • Unilateralism and protectionism pose major threats to international order
  • Erecting walls will not resolve global challenges, blaming others for one's own problems does not work
  • Tariffs and provocation of trade may even plunge world into recession
  • China committed to resolve economic, trade frictions in a calm, rational and cooperative manner
You can read these comments any way you like but overall there isn't really anything new here.

