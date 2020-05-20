China's Wuhan has officially banned the eating of wild animals

Wuhan was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in China. Its a big city, with a population of around 11m people.

City authorities there have officially banned the eating of all wild animals,

Wuhan will become a "wildlife sanctuary"

virtually all hunting of wild animals to be banned (exception for "scientific research, population regulation, monitoring of epidemic diseases and other special circumstances").

also introduced controls on the breeding of all wild animals

prohibiting any to be reared for food

The coronavirus spread from bats to people in wet markets in the city.











