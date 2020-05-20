China's Wuhan has officially banned the eating of wild animals
Wuhan was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in China. Its a big city, with a population of around 11m people.
City authorities there have officially banned the eating of all wild animals,
- Wuhan will become a "wildlife sanctuary"
- virtually all hunting of wild animals to be banned (exception for "scientific research, population regulation, monitoring of epidemic diseases and other special circumstances").
- also introduced controls on the breeding of all wild animals
- prohibiting any to be reared for food
The coronavirus spread from bats to people in wet markets in the city.