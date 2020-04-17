China's Wuhan has revised its coronavirus death toil higher by +1290

Wuhan was the epicentre of the outbreak.

  • Have released revised figures, raising the death toll there by 1,290 to 3,869 (this is a more or less 50% increase in previously reported deaths ... wow). 
  • Cases confirmed revised to 50,333
Given what we have seen elsewhere in densely populated cities the death toil in Wuhan is maybe even higher? 

See here for global coronavirus case data
