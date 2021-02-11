China's Xi on the phone call with Biden - says a China-US confrontation would be a disaster

Report from China State TV, via Reuters 

  • exchanged views on bilateral relations, major international and regional issues
  • Xi tells Biden confrontation between China and US a disaster for both countries 
  • tells Biden hopes US cautiously handles matters related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang
  • tells Biden China and the US should re-establish various dialogue mechanisms to accurately understand each other's political intentions and avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements 
  • cooperation is the only correct choice for China and US
  • China and US should respect each other, properly manage disputes in a constructive manner


