China's Xi on the phone call with Biden - says a China-US confrontation would be a disaster
Report from China State TV, via Reuters
- exchanged views on bilateral relations, major international and regional issues
- Xi tells Biden confrontation between China and US a disaster for both countries
- tells Biden hopes US cautiously handles matters related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang
- tells Biden China and the US should re-establish various dialogue mechanisms to accurately understand each other's political intentions and avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements
- cooperation is the only correct choice for China and US
- China and US should respect each other, properly manage disputes in a constructive manner