Governor of China's Xinjiang says US bill a gross interference in China's internal affairs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

More evidence of US-China tensions not too far from the surface at all:

Governor of the Xinjiang province, where Uighur Muslims have been held in mass detention camps
  • recent US measures on Xinjiang are a severe violation of international law and gross interference in China's internal affairs
  • the camps are part of an anti-terror crackdown
  • camps are providing vocational training
  • counter-terrorism measures in Xinjiang are no different from anti-terrorism measures in the United States
More evidence of US-China tensions not too far from the surface at all:

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose