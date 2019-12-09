Governor of China's Xinjiang says US bill a gross interference in China's internal affairs
More evidence of US-China tensions not too far from the surface at all:
Governor of the Xinjiang province, where Uighur Muslims have been held in mass detention camps
- recent US measures on Xinjiang are a severe violation of international law and gross interference in China's internal affairs
- the camps are part of an anti-terror crackdown
- camps are providing vocational training
- counter-terrorism measures in Xinjiang are no different from anti-terrorism measures in the United States