More evidence of US-China tensions not too far from the surface at all:

Governor of the Xinjiang province, where Uighur Muslims have been held in mass detention camps

recent US measures on Xinjiang are a severe violation of international law and gross interference in China's internal affairs

the camps are part of an anti-terror crackdown

camps are providing vocational training

counter-terrorism measures in Xinjiang are no different from anti-terrorism measures in the United States







