China's yuan - "nowhere for it to go but down" & intervention coming

Scanning some pieces, this from Friday has comments on the levels ahead for the Chinse yuan.

Dan Rosen, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"There is nowhere for it to go but down"

"Over the course of 2021, the question will be how much does the renminbi subside against the dollar"

"I think we're going to see them intervene to put some bands around [the yuan]"

Derek Scissors, at the American Enterprise Institute and also chief economist at China Beige Book:



China will intervene to keep the yuan from strengthening much further

and then controlling a slow depreciation as the US economy recovers

If you do check out that link above there is a wider discussion on US-China relations.








