China's yuan - "nowhere for it to go but down" & intervention coming
Scanning some pieces, this from Friday has comments on the levels ahead for the Chinse yuan.
Dan Rosen, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
- "There is nowhere for it to go but down"
- "Over the course of 2021, the question will be how much does the renminbi subside against the dollar"
- "I think we're going to see them intervene to put some bands around [the yuan]"
Derek Scissors, at the American Enterprise Institute and also chief economist at China Beige Book:
- China will intervene to keep the yuan from strengthening much further
- and then controlling a slow depreciation as the US economy recovers
If you do check out that link above there is a wider discussion on US-China relations.