Chinese ambassador to Australia has left the country

ArticleBody Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye to Australia was "about to depart, if he has not already departed" said Australia's Foreign Minister Payne today.
A foreign policy commentator in Australia says:
- "China is not going to invest much in rebuilding the relationship because I think, like Australia, they think there is little hope for improvement in the near term."
Info comes via local media. There is not really an indication of the circumstances of the departure beyond a disgruntled China.