Chinese authorities are to clamp down on "self-media" "bad-mouthing" the economy

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is the country's cyberspace regulator.

Says it'll be examining accounts on social media (China describes 'self media' as accounts posting news that are not officially registered with authorities) posting economic and financial information, on the lookout for (example):

financial news released illegally

distorted economic policy interpretation

badmouthed financial markets

spread rumours

disrupted network communications





This has prompted the giant social media platforms, WeChat, Douyin, Sina Weibo and Kuaishou, to begin surveillance themselves. Wechat has set in place a program running through to October 26 that'll investigate and shut down transgressors, those who "badmouth the financial market" and "blackmail and spread rumours."