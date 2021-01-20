Chinese authorities step up efforts to convince to "stay put" over Lunar New Year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China is working to address a current outbreak (not a large one according to the  reports we see) of coronavirus:

  • daily 100-plus cases, most of them locally transmitted, for over a week 
The South China Morning Post  report that travel is being discouraged:
  • Chinese local authorities step up efforts to convince migrant workers to stay put over Lunar New Year
  • Offering incentives such as from gifts of 'lucky money', free mobile data and tickets to attractions


