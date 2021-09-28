Chinese authorities to send inspectors into China’s top 25 financial institutions in the coming weeks

Via the South China Morning Post a piece on inspections to take place to look for signs of corruption, negligence and disloyalty

A key piece of background information on this is that former China Huarong Asset Management chairman Lai Xiaomin was executed earlier this year after he was convicted of corruption in a case involving 1.8 billion yuan.




