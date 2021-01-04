Chinese billionaire Jack Ma suspected missing
Reports from a little earlier on Monday in Asia speculating about the apparent disappearance of the Alibaba founder.Ma has been in conflict recently with China's central Communist Party government, the float of Ant was halted as a result.
Via Yahoo news:
- reports surfaced that the high-profile businessman has not made a public appearance in more than two months
- also failed to appear as scheduled in the final episode of his own talent show
