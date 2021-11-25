Chinese city Chengdu relaxes rules for property developers

Chengdu is in the southwestern province of Sichuan. Its local housing authority says:

it'll accelerate approvals for home sales and property loans

Will ease restrictions on using proceeds from pre-sales

Bloomberg has the report on moves by the city with a population of around 21m people.

"Chengdu is the first city authority to call for faster property-related loans in a clear official statement," Yan Yuejin, research director at Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institute, said. "We may see other initiatives to press banks on faster mortgages soon."

More at that Bloomberg link above (may be gated).







