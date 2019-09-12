Chinese commerce ministry says that US, China mid-level trade teams to meet soon

Comments by China's commerce ministry





Hopes that US can create favourable conditions for trade talks

Mid-level trade teams to meet soon to prep for high-level talks

Trade teams are in effective communication

Will roll out supportive measures to stabilise trade at appropriate time

Says that possible purchases of US agriculture may include soybeans, pork

This will continue to keep risk assets more buoyed on the day although we are seeing gains level out and hold only slightly firmer since the start of the session.





Markets are still largely cautious in anticipation of the ECB and the price action of gold and bonds clearly reflect that sentiment.



