Chinese commerce ministry says that US, China mid-level trade teams to meet soon
Comments by China's commerce ministry
- Hopes that US can create favourable conditions for trade talks
- Mid-level trade teams to meet soon to prep for high-level talks
- Trade teams are in effective communication
- Will roll out supportive measures to stabilise trade at appropriate time
- Says that possible purchases of US agriculture may include soybeans, pork
This will continue to keep risk assets more buoyed on the day although we are seeing gains level out and hold only slightly firmer since the start of the session.
Markets are still largely cautious in anticipation of the ECB and the price action of gold and bonds clearly reflect that sentiment.