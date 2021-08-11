Chinese court sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison

Yesterday it was a death sentence for a Cnadain in China, today this.

Canadian Michael Spavor to serve 11 years on spying charges

AP links this to the Huawei case in Canada

Spavor was detained in 2018 after his government arrested an executive of the Chinese tech giant.

The verdict Wednesday is the latest indication of how Beijing is stepping up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive, Meng Wanzhou, to face U.S. criminal charges.

Spavor and another Canadian were detained in China in what critics labeled "hostage politics" after the executive's 2018 arrest in connection with possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.





