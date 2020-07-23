Chinese COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by end of 2020: SinoPharm
Global Times with the
pump story:
- Liu Jingzhen, chairman of China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm), said in a recent media interview that the results of phase I and II clinical trials were very positive and without serious side effects.
- "SinoPharm was approved at the end of June to begin international phase III clinical trials and [the vaccine] could be on the market by the end of the year,"
- adding that phase III trials should be completed in about three months and are in the final stages of approval.
GT also note that "the COVID-19 situation in China has been largely eased"