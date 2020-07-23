Chinese COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by end of 2020: SinoPharm

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Global Times with the pump story:

  • Liu Jingzhen, chairman of China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm), said in a recent media interview that the results of phase I and II clinical trials were very positive and without serious side effects.
  • "SinoPharm was approved at the end of June to begin international phase III clinical trials and [the vaccine] could be on the market by the end of the year,"
  • adding that phase III trials should be completed in about three months and are in the final stages of approval. 


GT also note that "the COVID-19 situation in China has been largely eased"

Global Times with the pump story:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose