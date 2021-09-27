Chinese media says to expect a crackdown on high coal prices - citing power shortages, cuts to factory output

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's Global Times with the report, saying that "experts believe that Chinese authorities will launch new measures - including a crackdown on high coal prices - to ensure a steady electricity supply."

The GT provide a litany of current woes:
  • Nationwide power curbs, caused by many factors including a steep jump in coal prices and surging demand
  • side effects at Chinese factories of all kinds, with some cutting output or halting production entirely
  • Industry insiders predict the situation could worsen as the winter season draws near.
It goes on with stories of worker layoffs due to power cuts shutting production, 
  • all our 500 workers are off on a month-long holiday
  • over 100 companies in Dafeng district, Yantian city, Jiangsu Province, facing the similar predicament.
A 'holiday' in China like this is not a paid holiday. 


If you haven't already, check this out:
Includes scary coal price graph:
