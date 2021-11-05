Chinese developer Kaisa shares suspended in Hong Kong

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Shares of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. and several units suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Friday morning

  • Kaisa Capital Investment Holdings Ltd., 
  • Kaisa Health Group Holdings Ltd.
  • Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd. also halted

No reason yet given for the suspension. Of course, the China property sector has been facing liquidity pressure.

Kaisa's USD bonds lost ground in October. 

