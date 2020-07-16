Chinese equities are slumping heavily once again today

The Shanghai Composite falls by 3% on the day now

The drop today is undoing some of the good work in the recent rise in Chinese equities, with both the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices falling by over 3%.





No doubt that profit-taking activity is part of the reason, especially after the incredible rally last week which saw mainland stocks hit its best levels in five years.





The pullback here isn't quite signalling a capitulation just yet and if anything else, it perhaps hints to more of a correction after the momentum-driven move last week.



