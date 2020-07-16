Chinese equities are slumping heavily once again today
The Shanghai Composite falls by 3% on the day now
The drop today is undoing some of the good work in the recent rise in Chinese equities, with both the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices falling by over 3%.
This comes on the back of a record outflow from offshore investors reported on Tuesday.
No doubt that profit-taking activity is part of the reason, especially after the incredible rally last week which saw mainland stocks hit its best levels in five years.
The pullback here isn't quite signalling a capitulation just yet and if anything else, it perhaps hints to more of a correction after the momentum-driven move last week.
China reported some good news from its Q2 GDP report earlier (make what you will of the numbers) and I doubt that local authorities will allow for the stock market to crater in similar fashion as it did back in 2015 - not for now at least.