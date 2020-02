Chinese equities continue to eat into the gap lower from last Monday

The Shanghai Composite closes the day 0.4% higher while the CSI 300 index closes the day up by 0.9%, in what has been a more positive trading day for Asian equities in general.





The Hang Seng index is up by 1.4% currently and the risk mood here - as well as Wall St gains overnight - is setting up Europe for a more positive start to the session as well.