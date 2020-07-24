Chinese equities fall further post-lunch break

CSI 300 index now down by more than 3%

Chinese stocks were already struggling to start the day but the consulate wars narrative isn't really helping with sentiment as we see declines extend after the lunch break.





The CSI 300 is down by 3.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 3.0% on the day and that is feeding into softer tones as we look towards European trading.





In the currencies space, the aussie is being dragged lower with the dollar firming slightly with AUD/USD now down to a session low of 0.7077. The yen still leads the charge as we see USD/JPY keep around 106.40 levels to start the day.



