Chinese equities off to a solid start to the week, erases post-holiday gap lower

Chinese equities surge higher to kick start the new week





Both the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 index closes up by 2.3% as investors take heart from continued stimulus by the PBOC to ensure that the market remains flushed with liquidity and that efforts to bolster the economy are ongoing.





The boost in sentiment here is helping the risk mood stay slightly more positive to start the European morning with futures nudging a little higher for now.





That is also helping to keep the aussie mildly higher but major currencies are still somewhat trading more narrow to start the session.





Coronavirus to Chinese markets... Am I a joke to you?



