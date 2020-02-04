Chinese equities rebound after yesterday's beatdown

Chinese stocks close the day on a more positive note after experiencing their worst day since 2015 yesterday





Both the CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indices are ending the day with solid gains - though they still pale in comparison to the drop yesterday - as they close higher by 2.6% and 1.3% respectively in trading today.





The calmer tone in Chinese markets is also lending to more relief among risk assets to start the week as we are seeing European and US equity futures keep higher while Treasury yields are also faring better across the curve.





In the currencies space, this is helping to keep USD/JPY higher at around 108.90 as we begin European trading with the aussie and kiwi also able to take heart in the more positive risk development we are seeing at the moment.



