Chinese equities wrap up the week with modest gains

A solid performance on the week

The CSI 300 index closes up by 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite closes up by 0.4% on the day. For the week, the former is up by 2.3% while the latter posts gains of 1.4%.





Chinese authorities continue to keep the calm in the market and the continued injection of liquidity certainly helps in that regard - and it is working.





Both the CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite have pretty much closed the gap from the sharp drop last Monday and this should breathe more confidence among investors ahead of the weekend as coronavirus fears show signs of abating for now.