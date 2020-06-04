Chinese firms press on with US stock market listing plans despite Trump threats
Given the giddy behaviour on US stock markets its not difficult to see why firms would be keen to get their IPOs done.
Asia press reports:
- A slew of Chinese companies have announced they plan initial share offerings in the US
- Carmaker Xiaopeng Motors and delivery firm Dada Nexus are planning listings in New York
- Chinese companies wishing to raise capital in the US have been gifted exemptions from local listing rules if their initial public offerings (IPOs) are secondary to their listing at home
- threats to abolish those waivers and President Donald Trump's warning that new measures will be placed on Hong Kong may be encouraging Chinese companies to bring forward plans for an IPO overseas.
---
I posted earlier on the 'sell fact' for EUR on Germany's announcement - seems to be an OK call so far for this session. I dunno what stops stocks though!