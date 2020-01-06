Chinese foreign ministry: Highly concerned about current US-Iran situation

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

Paying close attention to the situation

Says US actions have increased instability in the Middle East

Calls for all parties to remain calm, rational

The major headlines may involve US, Iran and Iraq for the time being but the likes of China and Russia are among those who will be indirectly involved if things escalate further.





It is a very delicate situation at the moment and that continues to keep markets on its toes as we get the new week underway.



