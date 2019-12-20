Chinese foreign ministry: US, China should work in accordance with consensus reached by leaders
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- US-China relationship has experienced serious difficulties
- Urges US to meet it halfway
- Says China will safeguard its sovereignty, security, development interests
I can't help but get a bit of a more defensive posture here from China after the recent trade optimism, though they are talking in past tense a little i.e. "has experienced".
It's unlikely that there will be any major hiccups preventing the Phase One trade deal but as again just be reminded that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.