Chinese foreign ministry: US, China should work in accordance with consensus reached by leaders

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry





US-China relationship has experienced serious difficulties

Urges US to meet it halfway

Says China will safeguard its sovereignty, security, development interests

I can't help but get a bit of a more defensive posture here from China after the recent trade optimism, though they are talking in past tense a little i.e. "has experienced".





It's unlikely that there will be any major hiccups preventing the Phase One trade deal but as again just be reminded that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.



