Chinese gaming companies vow self-regulation amid concerns of a further crackdown

213 Chinese gaming companies, including Tencent and NetEase, pledge to regulate the industry in order to combat gaming addiction

The firms signed off on a statement, saying that they will regulate the gaming industry in order to battle against addiction among teens after having seen local authorities limit under-18s to playing video games for 3 hours per week.





The statement also sees the companies pledge to crack down on content that distort history or promote "effeminate" behaviour, conforming to the latest shift in ideology from Beijing - something which Adam had talked about at the start of the month here



