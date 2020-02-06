Chinese government calls for other regions to resume normal production in an orderly manner

Headlines via Chinese state television





Calls for other regions except Hubei province to avoid unnecessary panic

Says that schools can postpone reopening when necessary

Says to increase number of beds and health workers for Wuhan

This looks like the green light for businesses and companies to resume their "normal" work starting from next week onwards. It doesn't look like China will observe a longer break but I still doubt we will see things run at full capacity for many regions.





Considering that the new coronavirus is asymptomatic, the fear is that we may see a sudden surge in cases once again if this containment period comes to an end too early. But then, China can't afford a longer shutdown of its economy surely.





Though not as deadly as SARS, is the world ready to accept this new coronavirus being a common and widespread disease like the common cold? That is the worst-case scenario I reckon but for now, let's see how things go when China reopens.



